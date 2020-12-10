New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The global Stand-Up Pouches market is forecast to reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stand up pouches are ideal for products that are positioned on retail shelving. Stand up pouches can stand securely on shelves without any support and is an excellent replacement for conventional bag-in-box packaging. The trend of stand-up pouches will only increase as the popularity of it increases. Stand-up pouches make an ideal container for solid, liquid and powdered foods as well as other items. Food grade lamination on the pouches keeps it fresh for a longer period of time, while ample surface area makes a perfect billboard for the advertisement of any brand and can also be used to display catchy logos and graphics.



Stand-Up pouches save considerably in freight as they take significantly lesser space as compared to its alternative. Businesses are switching to stand-up pouches and in turn, flexible packaging in general. Rigid packaging cost three to six times more per unit than flexible packaging. Printed folding cartons cost twice as much as flexible packaging. Selecting stand-up pouches over a rigid alternative increases the profit margin of a business.



Stand-up pouches are prepared from an extremely durable material which cannot be damaged, crushed or smashed the way plastic, cardboard, or glass can. These pouches increase the shelf life of the product and are ecologically better than cardboard boxes as they do not take up much space in landfills.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.



Reports and Data have segmented the Stand-Up Pouches market on the basis of source, application, and region:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Plastic

Metal Foil

Paper



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Aseptic Pouches

Retort Pouches

Standard Pouches

Hot-Filled Pouches



Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Round Bottom

Corner Bottom

K-Seal

Flat Bottom

Folded Bottom

Reinforced Bottom



Closure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Top-Notch

Spout

Zipper

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Food

Beverages

Agriculture

Chemicals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Tobacco Packaging



Regional Outlook of Stand-Up Pouches Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Stand-Up Pouches market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Stand-Up Pouches Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Stand-Up Pouches sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Stand-Up Pouches industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Stand-Up Pouches industry

Analysis of the Stand-Up Pouches market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Stand-Up Pouches Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Stand-Up Pouches industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



