Stand4 Limited Explains Why Its Important to Exhibit at Trade Shows and Exhibitions

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- There has been a lot of speculation around whether exhibitions and trade shows are becoming a thing of the past and that many companies are not bothering to exhibit anymore. Stand4 Limited, a Hampshire based exhibition stands and design company don’t agree. It is true that many companies are struggling with budgets and don’t have as much available cash to spend on attending exhibitions or advertising than say 10 years ago but they are still keen to be seen in the market place along with their competitors.



Budgets and sizes are smaller but exhibition stands are still very much in demand. Regardless of the size, it’s important to create a striking and visual exhibition stand so that it stands out at a show and attracts the right kind of visitors. Sales are obviously important, but creating a good impression for your company is just as vital.



Depending on the type of show you are attending, you can have a themed exhibition stand with lots of additions and giveaways, or you could have an informative and straight to the point stand with literature racks and a reception counter. Lights and graphics are also important to create an atmosphere and make your allocated space stand out. Lighting is very important on an exhibition stand to illuminate the graphics.



Good and careful planning before the event is vital for a smooth running and successful exhibition, if everybody involved knows what you want to achieve then it should all go your way. At the very start of the process it is important to communicate your budget to the exhibition design and build company so they know exactly what they are working with. Perfecting the design and being up front with all the costs will save any nasty surprises further down the line. Good communication is key at every stage for example, specifying any changes as soon as possible will save time and last minute panics. So the Brief that you provide from day 1 needs to contain as much information as possible to enable your stand to end up exactly how you envisaged in your head.



Exhibiting in ‘person’ is still the best form of advertising and marketing for any company as you cannot beat face to face interaction with your potential customers. Having staff on your exhibition stand is also a great addition as they can mingle and interact with visitors at the show, something that cannot be done across the internet. If you are having staff on your exhibition stand, it’s important to brief them properly so they are fully informed of your product or services and able to answer any questions they might get. Of course the build and set up of your exhibition stand should have been produced with your target audience in mind so all being well, visitors will come to you.



Giveaways are also a good addition so that your company is still in mind when the visitor gets home and looks through all the goodies they have picked up at the exhibition. Being as creative and open minded as possible, together with good communication when putting your exhibition stand together is the key to a successful show.



