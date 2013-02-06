Stand4 Limited Offers Easy Pop Up Stands for Exhibitions and Trade Shows

Hampshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- There are many advantages to using pop up displays at your next exhibition or trade show and Stand4 Limited, a Hampshire based exhibition design and build company, are experiencing an increased demand in orders for them. They are very versatile and offer a budget busting solution to exhibiting without compromising the quality and professionalism. Many companies are recognising that pop up displays are the best option in this current economic climate especially when marketing and events budgets have been reduced.



Pop up displays are very easy to order and to put together on site. They are free standing so can be erected anywhere, within a shell scheme stand at an exhibition or in your office reception area or hospitality/marketing suite. They are also easy to dismantle and can be transported between locations in a small van. They can be used over and over again at different shows or events, making them very cost effective. Graphics are customised and wrapped around the pop up display frame to create a seamless and high quality look which will attract visitors to your stand space at a show. All it takes is a graphics file to be sent to the exhibition design and build company for printing which is then sent to you or installed on site around the pop up display frame.



There are several variations to pop up displays from a single straight wall, L shaped or curved wall or a reception style counter to stand in front of the main wall, together with additions such as literature racks, display cabinets and roller banners. Lighting is also an important and vital part of the pop up display and it can be clipped to the top of the main wall to illuminate the graphics and create an even more professional look to your display. There are several pop up display bundles available for purchase on the Stand4 Limited website (www.stand4.co.uk) so take a look at the options. All of the pop up display options are in stock and can be turned around in short notice if necessary.



A lot of companies want to maximize their presence at any exhibition or trade shows that they attend and without a large budget to play with, popup stands are the best solution. Most companies do not want to compromise on quality but still want the best marketing and advertising that they can get out of attending an event. Pop up displays are the perfect solution to achieve this when budgets have been lowered. However, they can also be used as part of a larger exhibition stand to create even more presence to your stand space and they can be added to a hospitality suite on site. If you have a shell scheme stand space booked at an exhibition or show, they can be used to jazz up the area and make it a bit more appealing to the visitors you are trying to attract.



They can also be used at smaller conferences and meetings so really are very versatile and flexible.



About Stand4 Limited

Stand4 limited is based in the UK and are a leader in portable displays and exhibition solutions. Hampshire based, Stand4 are ready to help you with all your exhibition and pop up stands needs.



Contact:

Sarah Smith,

Unit 1 Manor Farm

Lasham, Hampshire, gu34 5sl

http://www.pop-up-stands.com/