Stand4 Limited Offers Portable Photobooths for Weddings and Parties

Lasham, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- If you haven’t considered hiring a photobooth for a birthday party, a wedding or for a company corporate event then you should consider it now! Photo booths are becoming very popular in the UK for all types of events due to the fact that they are so much fun and make a brilliant addition to any party. Photos are something you can never replace and will always be sentimental, especially as part of an important family function or life changing event.



Stand4 Limited, a Hampshire based company hire out photo booths for any occasion and are getting quite a few bookings in for this year already. The whole set up is very impressive and uses the highest technology to create perfect photos to keep forever. The frame of the photo booth is easy to assemble and takes half an hour to put together and graphics are put over the top of the frame creating a seamless look and can be customised to suit your event. The photo booth looks very professional once it is assembled.



The technology used is at the heart of the photo booth but it is also surprisingly un-complicated. It consists of a high quality camera which is fixed to a tripod with a lamp and hood above it to create the right kind of lighting for the photos to be taken within the photo booth. The camera is also set to the correct height to ensure there are no heads missing from the photos! A monitor is installed which has all of the relevant software installed to run the photo booth and also uses touch screen technology to enable ease of use by participants. In fact, it could not be easier to use…just use the touch screen to get things going, follow the instructions and watch the countdown on screen and then look into the camera for your photos to be taken.



Then of course is the printer, which prints on very high quality paper to create impressive and professional photos. Your photos can be set to different formats, the most popular format being 4 different photos to a ‘page’, but also you can have a single photo format as well. There is a tray to catch your photos as they come out and to protect them being trampled on by any clumsy party goers. They only take a few seconds to come out of the printer so there are no delays in waiting for your fun photos.



Hiring a photo booth for your wedding is also becoming very popular with couples not just for the photos but also due to the fact that the photo booth has a video mode and is capable of recording messages from the guests attending the wedding. Messages can then be collated and put onto a CD at the end of the session which leaves the couple with a lifetime of memories. Photos can also be taken of guests and put into a guest book accompanied by written messages which will also create a sentimental keepsake of the special day.



So what are you waiting for, photobooth hire today with Stand4 Limited to make your event a special and fun occasion!



About Stand4 Ltd

Stand4 Ltd is an exhibitions and events company based in Hampshire, UK. All booths are manned by a trained stand4 booth butler.



Contact:

Sarah Smith

unit 1 Manor Farm

Lasham, Hampshire, gu34 5sl

http://www.photobooth.org.uk/