Stand4 Ltd Offers Photo Booths for Weddings and Events

Lasham, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Hampshire based company Stand4 Ltd specialise in the design and build of exhibition stands and also hiring out and selling photo booths for all occasions and events. Photo booths are becoming very popular in the event world and companies are hiring them for their corporate events and parties and couples are hiring them for their weddings as they can not only take professional and fun photos to remember forever but they also have the ability to record video messages which can be transferred to disc, creating a very special and sentimental addition to the day. In addition, individuals are recognising the potential in purchasing a photo booth to start their own business. Once you own the photo booth, every hire is worth more and more profit.



The main and obvious advantage of buying a complete photo booth from Stand4 is that everything is included, from the easy to assemble photo booth frame to the software needed to work the camera and print the photos. The frame clicks together effortlessly just like a big Mechano set and is then wrapped with PVC stick-on graphics creating an enclosed and cosy environment inside. The graphics can be custom made to suit the client’s needs and changed accordingly to match the kind of event you are attending. The technology included within the photo booth consists of a high quality camera, printer, lamp/hood and touch screen monitor with the photo booth software built in and ready to go.



Once assembled, it is really easy to get going and start taking photos in the photo booth. The printer and paper is very good quality and produces high quality prints which look and feel very professional. They are also printed instantly after the photos have been taken and once you have selected the print option on the touch screen. Company logos can also be incorporated onto the photos to make them individual and personal.



More and more couples are considering hiring a photo booth for their wedding and it’s becoming a very popular addition to the big day. Photos can be taken and put into a guest book, which the guests can then add a message to by hand. Or if the video option is used on the photo booth, guests can leave personalised messages for the couple which can then be collected and put together onto a disk, creating a permanent and special memento of the day.



Owning a photo booth (photobooth hire) is a real investment and can create a good and steady income for the owner, especially if you plan ahead and promote your photo booth to all events organisers, companies, wedding venues and wedding planners. People always love to have photos in their possession that are not just digital, but photos you can look at every day and remember a great corporate event, night out or wedding. Photo booths are becoming more and more popular so whether you are hiring or buying to create your own business, the interest will be there.



About Stand4 Ltd

Stand4 Ltd is one of the UK’s leading portable display and photobooth suppliers (hire a photobooth) . Photobooths and all portable displays are held in stock for fast delivery. Stand4 is based in Hampshire in the UK. The design team also develop exhibition stands and other portable equipment, such as roller banners.



Contact info:

Sarah Smith

unit 1 Manor Farm

Lasham, Hampshire, gu34 5sl

http://www.hire-a-photobooth.co.uk/

http://www.photobooth.org.uk/