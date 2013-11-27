Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited (SCBK) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited (SCBK) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited'.



WMI's 'Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited (SCBK) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited is a banking and financial solutions provider, based in Kenya. The bank offers a range of personal banking, private banking, SME banking, and wholesale banking services. Its personal banking solutions include checking accounts, savings accounts, credit card solutions, current accounts, fixed deposits, personal loans, automobile loans, mortgage solutions, unsecured loans, mutual funds, and investment products. The bank's commercial banking solutions include international trade services, cash management, working capital loans, term loans, business current accounts, asset backed finance, mortgage, forex hedging solutions, and high yield deposit products. It also provides private banking and wealth management solutions to high-net-worth and affluent individuals. The bank had 34 branches and 97 ATMs across Kenya, as on December 31, 2012. It also hosts the regional shared service center supporting Standard Chartered PLC's technology operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Botswana and South Africa. The bank operates as a subsidiary of Standard Chartered PLC. Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.



Companies Mentioned



Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Limited



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