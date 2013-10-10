Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Standard Insurance Co. Inc. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Standard Insurance Co. Inc. : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Standard Insurance Co. Inc. ' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Standard Insurance Co. Inc. (Standard Insurance) is a general insurance company based in the Philippines. It provides a range of non-life insurance products to individuals, small and medium enterprises and local and global corporations. The company's product portfolio includes motorcar insurance, cell phone insurance, marine cargo insurance, hull insurance, personal accident insurance, fire and allied perils insurance, motorcycle insurance, student accident insurance, travel accident insurance and family accident insurance. It also issues non-judicial bonds such as bidders' bonds, fidelity bonds, performance bonds, surety bonds and heir's bonds. As of December 2012, the company operated through a network of 42 branches across Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Standard Insurance is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.



Companies Mentioned



Standard Insurance Co. Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143600/standard-insurance-co-inc-company-profile-and-swot-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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