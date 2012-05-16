Standard Microsystems Corporation (NASDAQ:SMSC) Investor Sued Directors to Stop Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- An investor in NASDAQ:SMSC shares filed a lawsuit in State Court against directors of Standard Microsystems Corporation in effort to stop the proposed acquisition of Standard Microsystems Corporation by Microchip Technology Incorporated at $37.00 per NASDAQ:SMSC share.



Investors who purchased shares of Standard Microsystems Corporation (NASDAQ:SMSC) prior to May 2, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:SMSC shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On May 2, 2012, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) and Standard Microsystems Corporation (NASDAQ: SMSC) announced that Microchip Technology Incorporated has signed an agreement to acquire Standard Microsystems Corporation for $37.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of about $939 million, and a total enterprise value of about $766 million, after excluding Standard Microsystems’ cash and investments on its balance sheet of approximately $173 million.



However, plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:SMSC stockholders arising out of the attempt to sell Standard Microsystems Corporation too cheaply via an unfair process that is the product of a flawed process and deprives investors of the ability to participate in the company’s long-term prospects. The plaintiff says that the $37offer is unfair to NASDAQ:SMSC investors and undervalues the company.



Those who are current investors in Standard Microsystems Corporation (NASDAQ:SMSC) and purchased their Standard Microsystems Corporation (NASDAQ:SMSC shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com