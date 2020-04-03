"StandSpot," a Custom, Adjustable Workstation with No Limits, Now on Kickstarter!

Frankfort, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The perfect office companion, StandSpot gives you the versatility to sit or stand at your workstation. Fully modular and configurable, StandSpot brings important innovations to the traditional workstation and office desk. Easy to assemble and adjust in minutes without tools, set your workstation to your desired position with convenience and simplicity. Never before has it been so easy or convenient to achieve the health benefits of standing while working, while simultaneously retaining the ability to revert to a sitting position at a moment's notice.



A freestanding desk, the StandSpot comes in two models: the "L," a laptop model, and the "DM," a Dual Monitor model. The "L" model includes the main structure (back panel with legs), one main keyboard shelf, and two 11" deep accessory shelves, while the "DM" model contains the main structure (back panel with legs), one main keyboard shelf, two 11" deep accessory shelves, two 8" deep monitor shelves, and a 14" deep shelf.



The result of exploration, ingenuity, and innovation, StandSpot is a clean, functional, wood-based product with an efficient and attractive design. Get to work in any position in minutes with modular components for computers, monitors, and other accessories or office supplies. The must-have office companion in 2020, do not miss your chance to back StandSpot on Kickstarter today.



StandSpot models are expected to ship to early backers worldwide in July 2020. Based on the success of the campaign, alternative wood finishes may be available for both StandSpot models.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/skability/standspot-modular-office-desk



Supporters around the world can back StandSpot by making generous pledges and contributions. Pledges start at as little as $1. But for a pledge of $449 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including fully functional StandSpot workstations. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



StandSpot, developed by Skability in Frankfort, Illinois, is a freestanding workstation that makes the perfect work-from-home solution. With quickly adjustable shelves and no-tool assembly, enjoy the flexibility and benefits of standing while working in minutes.



