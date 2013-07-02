Standss' EmailMerge Now Available in French Language Version

Suva, Viti Levu -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Suva, Fiji – Business products manufacturers Standss has developed a French-language version of their popular E-Mail efficiency utility EmailMerge for Outlook.



The new update has all the features of the previous English-language version but is compatible with all French-language versions of Windows and Microsoft Outlook, including both 32-bit and 64-bit models. This update is designed to help expand the market for the popular utility, which allows for the personalization of mass e-mails. Previous to this release English was the only language that supported EmailMerge, however a German-language version is currently being developed and more opportunities for reaching other language communities are currently being considered.



Standss is also looking at potentially creating alternate-language versions their other products, such as Outlook add-ins EmailTags, QuickFile, and SendGuard. Their products are designed for seamless integration with existing products and serve to help customize and improve the performance of standard e-mail systems and word processors, including functions like optimized e-mail signatures, improved scheduling, and personalized mass faxes.



To purchase or learn more about the French-language version of EmailMerge, go to www.standss.com/fr/emailmerge/, or to see the full catalogue of Standss’ products and services, visit Standss.com. They can also speak to a Standss representative by calling 679-330-4554, “like” them on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/Standss.Outlook, or follow them on Twitter @Standss.



Standss is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner that develops add-ons for Microsoft Outlook and other Microsoft Office products. Headquartered in the South Pacific island of Fiji, Standss works to provide top quality customer service and technical support for all of their products.