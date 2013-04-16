'Standup Guys: A Generation of Laughs' by John DeBellis Now Available in Paperback and Hardcover

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- John DeBellis’ STANDUP GUYS: A Generation of Laughs is a memoir of the rise to recognition of a group of comedians with names like Larry David, Richard Lewis, Richard Belzer, Bill Maher, Gilbert Gottfried, Elayne Boosler, Rita Rudner, Larry Miller, Joe Piscopo, Robert Wuhl, Paul Reiser, Jerry Seinfeld and several others. It is undebatable that 1970’s and 80’s were the golden era of stand-up comedy. STAND-UP GUYS is a look in to the humor, sadness, and the struggle for success during this era. The author of the book and his stand-up comedy friends have used their talent, passion, and camaraderie to survive and thrive in the industry and this book gives an insight to the stand-up days of the golden era of comedy doing what they were determined to do.



John DeBellis is a renowned stand-up comedian and a contributor for the Huffinton Post, John has done staff writing for Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show, Politically Incorrect, The Billy Crystal Comedy Hour, and several sitcoms. He has produced what many critics say is the best special done about standup comedy, Comedy Club Super Stars, on ABC which included Jerry Seinfeld, Paul Reiser, Richard Lewis, Richard Belzer, Larry Miller, and Tim Allen. John just completed writing and directing his first feature film, The Last Request. He uses his immaculate comic timing combined with great storytelling to create a hilarious representations of his stand-up comedy days. It gives the reader a comic’s point of view in the comedy trenches during the 70’s and 80’s.



The book already has high praise in reviews and by John DeBellis’s fellow comedians,



“I really liked it. Don’t know how you remembered all that stuff. The writing was pretty sharp, which leads me to believe you must have had some outside help. Some big words and even some traces of humanity! Couldn’t have been you. In any event, please pass on my congratulations to the author and tell him, her or perhaps your Dad before he passed. It’s a wonderful book.” ? Larry David



A Generation of Laughs is available in Paperback and Hardcover, and for the Kindle, Nook, and iPad. This easy, delightful laugh out loud read is for everyone who enjoys a good read and likes to laugh not just people who are interested in comedy. Each character is the most neurotic, lovable and beautifully depicted by the author making STANDUP GUYS: A Generation of Laughs a fun yet informative read.



