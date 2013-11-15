Standup Journal Magazine Reveals Details on Hot New Sport Sweeping the Coasts

York, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- The phrase is there's nothing new under the sun, but water enthusiasts are proving that isn't the case with the newest sport to hit the eastern and western seaboards. Stand up paddling is the fastest growing water sport in the US today, says Stand Up Journal publisher Clay Feeter. "The last couple of years have seen an explosion in the sport in the areas." says Feeter.



Feeter goes on to explain about the sport, saying, "Part of the appeal of stand up paddling (sup) is that it is a relatively easy activity to learn for people of any age or fitness level. If you can stand up on land, you will be able to stand up paddle. Variables like wind, chop and the width of your board will contribute to challenges that can make your sup session more difficult. Because of its versatility, sup is a sport that will continue to grow with your skill level."



Many water sports are fitness prohibitive, exclusive to those who are already in excellent condition, says Feeter. However, that's not the case with stand up paddling. "Even those just starting to exercise can excel at this sport. Plus, it's excellent for those who are trying to get in shape. You will burn more calories than nearly any other exercise activity. Just standing up on land burns about 350 calories in just two hours. That’s because when we stand, we burn many more calories than when we sit. When we stand while keeping ourselves balancing on our boards by tensing and releasing muscles, our calorie burn jumps up to about 250 calories per hour. Start paddling, and that number continues to go up. Racing, downwind or surf paddlers burn even more: An amazing 1000+ calories per hour is not abnormal. A paddler flying downwind at an average speed of nine miles per hour is moving quickly, and getting that kind of maximum calorie burn."



Considered a low impact exercise, many experts compare the sport to swimming because it works the same muscle groups, although the start-up costs are more expensive. While some people purchase the boards, a less expensive alternative for beginners is board rentals. "Moderate quality flat water recreational boards start at $500 or so and go up." Says Feeter, continuing. "Although, very high quality mixed use boards start out at around $1000 and can go as high as $3000."



About Standup Journal Magazine

Founded in June, 2007, Standup Journal is the world's first-ever standup magazine, hitting newsstands on March 21st, 2008. The online site provides a blog, stand up paddling techniques, photos, techniques, back issues and the top 10 paddling questions and answers. Subscribers can receive print or digital issues.