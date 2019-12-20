Stanhope Seta Proudly Welcomes New Group of Young Students

Horley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- Stanhope Seta have for the past 5 years been supporting GASP – an effective alternative learning provider that is renowned for delivering accredited AQA and Laser courses in basic motor mechanics and practical engineering skills. The company has just welcomed a brand new set of young students to their industry linked programme and are set to assist even more young people with special educational needs, providing them with an alternative route into further education, training and employment.



Students now being supported by Stanhope Seta on the GASP programme are introduced to a vasr array of manufacturing and engineering practices including but not limited to wiring assembly, pipe bending, programming/coding, production processes and CAD design.



Full details are available on the Stanhope Seta website here: https://www.stanhope-seta.co.uk/2019/11/22/stanhope-seta-proudly-supports-gasp-an-alternative-learning-programme/



One of Stanhope Seta's leading UK representatives is Mindex – a company that specialises in all types of marketing for the world leading laboratory brands. Anyone with any questions regarding this or requiring additional information should contact Mindex today (Details below).



About Mindex

Mindex is the industry leading company in the marketing of laboratory instruments such as those from Stanhope-Seta, in Africa and the Middle East. Offering active market penetration and efficient management of export procedures, the company assists many companies all over the world on a daily basis, and could help you and your business enormously too, should you wish for their assistance. For full company information and to learn how Mindex could help you and your business, do not hesitate to visit their website where we are sure that you will be able to find everything that you are looking for.



