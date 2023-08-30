Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Long Term Investor Notice: Lawsuit Filed Against Certain Directors of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. made certain material misrepresentations to investors about high consumer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, inflating the stock price before the truth was revealed and it began to fall.



The lawsuit against certain directors of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties comes after a lawsuit was filed in March 2023 against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products, that the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 no longer existed, that Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand, that as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand, and that as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted.



