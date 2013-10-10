Stanley Paving Announces Fall Paving Special

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Stanley Paving, one of the leading asphalt paving companies in south Jersey, is pleased to announce a fall special of $100.00 off any paving job of $1000.00 or more. This coupon must be presented to Stanley Paving at the time the quote is given to customer.



Stanley Paving suggests getting a driveway paved this fall before the weather gets too cold. Asphalt needs to be at a hot temperature when mixed and cold temperatures means the crew doesn’t have as long to work with the asphalt before it hardens. The depth of the asphalt will change the time the crew has to work with the asphalt before it hardens to the point that it is no longer manageable. For example, if laying 3 inches of asphalt, the crew will have an easier and longer time with the hot-mix asphalt than laying a 1 inch thin layer. Summer is the best time to lay hot-mix asphalt, but spring and fall is still a good time as long as the temperature isn’t too cold. Any temperature above 70 degrees is ideal, but the cooler it gets, the faster the crew needs to work. Laying new asphalt on a driveway not only adds to the homes curb appeal, but it will also increase the value of the home. Cracks and dips in the driveway will only get worse, especially in the winter with the cold weather and harsh elements. If the driveway is showing signs of age, then it’s time to freshen up the look before winter is here and it will be too late.



For asphalt paving in Ocean County, call Stanley Paving today to take advantage of their fall special of $100.00 off any paving job of $1000.00 or more. They also offer coupons in smaller denominations for smaller jobs.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.