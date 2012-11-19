Stanley Paving Has Announced Their Seal Coating Savings

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Stanley Paving offers the ability to receive $25.00 off any seal coating with a $200.00 minimum. The paving company in Burlington County NJ strives to provide ways for customers to save on their seal coating project. With seal coating being an essential part of maintaining the asphalt it is important to sustain the upkeep.



The primary function of seal coating is to protect and extend the life of the asphalt from all outside elements. Whether it is a parking lot or driveway, untreated cracks in the surface will continue to expand if not sealed. For seal coating companies in Mercer County NJ, the Stanley Paving professionals’ strategy is to seal the asphalt so the cracks do not expand. If these cracks expand, it will only result in having to remove and replace the entire asphalt surface. Therefore by preventing these problems from occurring will save commercial and home property owners savings on repairs.



With savings on seal coating services, property owners will be able to reap of the savings and have a finished smooth surface. Not only will the paving look good but increase the longevity. For paving contractors in Burlington County NJ, Stanley Paving will eliminate the inconveniences of repairing or replacing a driveway or lot.



About Stanley Paving

Stanley Paving offers experts paving services one can count on. No job is too big or too small. From beginning to end, one’s equipment and experienced paving crew provides excellent service for commercial and industrial clients throughout the Delaware Valley. Stanley Paving has the knowledge and resources to ensure that the job is done correctly and on schedule. For over 57 years, Stanley Paving has served the Delaware Valley with commitment to service and value.



