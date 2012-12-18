Stanley Paving Is Proud to Now Offer "SealMaster" Their Featured Product

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The paving contractor of Philadelphia is proud to announce that they now use SealMaster for all of their sealcoating projects. For over 40 years, SealMaster has been a trusted name when it comes to any sealcoating materials. Stanley Paving is happy to now offer residential and commercial property owners this unmatched service for all those seeking paving services. This is great for those driveways or pavements that have been extremely beaten down due to the typical wear and tear or inclement weather that may have occurred over the years.



One of the major problems that occur for home and commercial property owners is when water penetrates through the surface, it results in cracks. However, the paving contractor in Philadelphia uses the number one choice for maintenance, which are SealMaster products. Being that it is one of the most sought out brands to be used by contractors, Stanley Paving strives to provide only the best materials for clients. With the Philadelphia and New Jersey area being affected by the recent Hurricane Sandy, and the upcoming winter season, it is important to have the proper maintenance done to the property in order to preserve its integrity. Not only does it improve the aesthetic look of a driveway but also increases it lifespan.



The paving companies in NJ suggest sealcoating their surfaces because it happens to be much more cost-effective in the long run, saving home and commercial property owners from replacing their entire driveway that has been damaged. It provides a clean look for the overall property making one’s landscaping pop. The paving contractors in Philadelphia at Stanley Paving alleviate any stress because it is non harmful to the environment and can be applied easily. By scheduling a regular routine sealcoating for one’s driveway, parking lot, etc., it will increase the lifespan allowing money to be saved with the SealMaster sealcoating.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work, Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



