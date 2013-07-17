Stanley Paving Now Offering $100 off Any Paving Job of $1000 or More

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Stanley Paving, recognized as one of the oldest paving companies in NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering a summer special of $100 off of any paving job that is $1000 or more. Summer is one of the best times to have a driveway paved so take advantage of this offer while it lasts.



The asphalt that is used for the paving of a driveway needs to be mixed at a hot temperature. Once the asphalt is spread on the driveway, the paving contractors need time to smooth and perfect the driveway. The warmer the weather the better because it will give the paving contractors the time needed to smooth out any bumps or imperfections in the driveway. Paving is rarely done in the winter or colder temperatures. When the hot mix asphalt gets spread on the driveway, the cold temperature will make the asphalt harden quickly, leaving the paving crew with very little time to smooth and even out any bumps. Not only will the driveway look uneven, but also sometimes the job can’t be finished until the weather gets warmer. The thickness of the asphalt also plays a big part in the time the paving contractors have to work with the asphalt before it hardens. The thicker the asphalt paving is, the more time the paving crew has to work with it. For example, an asphalt driveway that is 3 inches thick will give the contractors almost 3 times longer to work with the asphalt than just 1.5 inches of asphalt. Having the driveway paved in the spring or summer will not only give homeowners a better end result, it could save them money in the long run. An unfinished job in the winter can lead to a more costly end result in the spring or summer.



For driveway paving in NJ, call Stanley Paving today and be sure to use the summer coupon of $100 off any paving job of $1000 or more. Paving the driveway now will not only save a homeowner money, but it will increase the curb appeal and overall value of the home.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.