Stanley Paving Now Offering a Special for Resurfacing

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- For a more economical way to fix up one’s driveway, parking lot, private road, etc. choose to resurface rather than replace it with Stanly Paving now for only $899.00. With a minimum prep job that is 10’x30’ and 2 inches thick, one can receive a perfect driveway. The paving contractor of South Jersey will be able to give home and business owners a more polished look, due to the wear and tear that occurs over time. For a paving company in Camden County NJ, one can contact Stanley Paving for all their paving or resurfacing needs. They are able to provide a high quality professional finish to address those issues without having to excavate the entire area.



With Stanley Paving’s special discount, home and business owners can now afford to have their property resurfaced at an affordable rate. The paving company of Mercer County will be able to address all those issues such as cracks and depressions that are starting to come about. With the winter right around the corner for Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents it is important to jump on this opportunity. Stanley Paving’s professional contractors are highly skilled and know what it takes to improve the appearance of not only the affected area, but also the entire property.



As one of the most known paving companies in NJ, there are numerous benefits to resurfacing a driveway. Not only will it rid of all the cracks, but it will also replace one’s driveway or pathway to a rich black color, looking brand new. With over 57 years of experience, one can be sure to receive the most experienced paving contractor in Philadelphia.



About Stanley Paving

Stanley Paving offers experts paving services one can count on. No job is too big or too small. From beginning to end, one’s equipment and experienced paving crew provides excellent service for commercial and industrial clients throughout the Delaware Valley. Stanley Paving has the knowledge and resources to ensure that the job is done correctly and on schedule. For over 57 years, Stanley Paving has served the Delaware Valley with commitment to service and value.



