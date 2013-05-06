Stanley Paving Now Offering Asphalt Paving

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Stanley Paving, a paving contractor in Philadelphia, is proud to announce that they are now offering asphalt paving for residential, commercial, and municipal customers. Asphalt paving is a smart choice due to its durability and longevity. Asphalt paving can last up to 40 years with very little maintenance. It should be done by a professional that has a 3,000 pound roller for compacting the soil before laying the asphalt.



There are different sized aggregate used for different types of paving. For example, a residential driveway should use a smaller aggregate to obtain a smoother surface on the driveway. The larger aggregate can be used for commercial roadways for parking lots. The larger aggregate doesn’t have as smooth of an appearance as the smaller aggregate, but it will be stronger and last longer. When paving a driveway, one of the most important steps is to grade the driveway properly. It is very important that it has proper drainage to avoid damage to the driveway over time. Before paving, the surface must be graded so that when it rains, the water will run off the sides. If the driveway were on a slight hill, then that would work as well for the water to drain off the bottom. Either way is fine as long at the water doesn’t puddle anywhere on the driveway. Another important step is using the proper rocks and building a solid sub-base. The end result and longevity of the driveway is only a good as what is underneath.



Choosing the experienced contractor to pave a driveway or parking lot is a very important decision. This is a big investment and having it done right the first time is crucial. A quality asphalt paving job, using all the correct materials, and following all the proper steps leading up the actual paving, will ensure a long life for the driveway or parking lot with very low maintenance.



At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work, Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected.



