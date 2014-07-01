Stanley Paving Now Offering Commercial Sealcoating Services This Summer

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Commercial businesses wish to provide a safe and secure entryway in their parking lots and around their property. When owners begin to notice cracks in their asphalt or blacktop, Stanley Paving is announcing their services for commercial sealcoating this summer. For businesses to avoid the liability of being responsible when accidents or flat tires occur while on the property, the proper sealcoating will seal the small cracks, successfully preventing them from becoming larger and more dangerous.



There are many benefits to get a sealcoating on the surface of the road, besides a safer drive for customers. The appearance will become a beautiful, smooth blacktop that protects the surface from various elements flying through the air, and it is slip resistant when there is rainfall and heavy traffic through the property. As one of the leading parking lot and driveway paving companies in New Jersey, their proficient sealcoating service prevents natural erosion. When the pavement is coated, it acts as a guard against damaging substances that include gasoline, oil, and rock salt, lowering maintenance costs when the project is completed.



Stanley Paving utilizes high performing equipment to get the job completed efficiently and on time. They use the MasterSeal, mineral filled asphalt emulsion sealer to extend the life of the pavement. With years of New Jersey paving experience, the materials used during a sealcoating project are non-toxic and won’t harm the environment. Clients can relay their exact wishes to the paving company, and the workmanship and attention to detail in each and every job will lead to complete satisfaction. To hear more about their services, or to receive a free estimate for a sealcoating job, please contact the company today.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years, they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



