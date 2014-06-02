Stanley Paving Now Offering Driveway Blacktop Repairs This June

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- As the fluctuating weather has left many driveway surfaces with cracks and uneven pavement, homeowners want their cars to be safe from potential harm while entering and exiting the garage. When the conditions of the driveway provide an uncomfortable ride when returning home, a new coat of asphalt will extend the life of the driveway, providing a smooth surface to drive on. This June, Stanley Paving is pleased to announce they are now offering blacktop repairs to residential driveways. Servicing the southern and central New Jersey areas, homeowners will be treated with courtesy and respect, as the professionals utilize the highest quality of equipment to ensure the project is completed correctly.



A paving contractor in South Jersey will examine the driveway to determine what technique or equipment will best provide long-lasting surfaces for the driveway. They will communicate clearly with their clients, walking them through the entire process to make sure the client is satisfied with the proposal. With their advanced equipment and dedication to their projects, all blacktop repair jobs will be completed within the desired time frame and on budget. Upon completion, the driveway will be smooth and presentable, adding value to the property.



For ultimate convenience, the professionals from Stanley Paving will return all money paid if clients are unsatisfied with the finished result. In addition to blacktop repairs, the premier company for asphalt paving in Mercer County, NJ will perform a line stripping or seal coating project to make sure future weather changes doesn’t cause distress to the pavement. For more information, or to inquire on a free estimate, please visit the website today.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years, they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more, visit http://stanleypaving.com.