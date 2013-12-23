Stanley Paving Now Offering Holiday Specials for Snow Removal Services

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Stanley Paving, one of the leading snow removal services in Lower Bucks County, is pleased to announce that they are now offering holiday specials for all snow removal services.



As the East Coast has already felt the burden of a few snowstorms, Stanley Paving has been there to remove snow from residential and commercial areas. Stanley Paving will also spread salt and calcium on roads, sidewalks, parking lots, and residential walkways. Spreading salt and calcium will ensure a safer walking and driving surface. Customers can also depend on Stanley Paving to haul all the snow away from the area. This is especially important in smaller parking lots when big piles of snow are leftover from plowing and will take up many needed parking spaces. Many businesses will suffer from lost business if customers cannot find a place to park. For smaller lots where parking is already an issue, adding piles of snow will only make the situation worse. Both residential and commercial clients of Stanley Paving can feel comfortable when a snowstorm is on the way. They can feel comfortable that their driving and walking surfaces will not only be safe to use, but the snow will be removed in a timely and efficient manner. Stanley Paving tracks every snowstorm and will start treating and removing snow at the appropriate time.



Stanley Paving is offering special holiday pricing for any snow removal and treatment service between Christmas Day and January 31st. They are a four season paving and snow removal service. They will also give customers special pricing when booking both snow removal services for winter and paving services for the spring or summer. They are the most reliable and trusted paving and snow removal company in Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia, and Central New Jersey.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.