Stanley Paving Now Offering Municipal Paving Services

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Stanley Paving, one of the leading paving companies in Camden County, NJ, is pleased to announce that they are now offering services to all municipal locations. These locations include schools, parks, police stations, post offices, fire stations, and many more municipal locations.



Maintaining municipal parking lots, such as a school or college, is extremely important as the parking lots and walkways get a lot of use throughout the year. When high traffic surfaces start to become worn and crack, they become very dangerous to walk or ride a bike on. Stanley Paving has experience working in high traffic areas and can resurface any area without disrupting the day to day flow of the traffic in the area. Many parks include walking/bike paths, tennis courts, and basketball courts. These surfaces all need to be maintained by a highly qualified paving company to ensure many years of a flat and safe surface.



Stanley Paving has the experience needed to maintain tennis courts and basketball courts. These surfaces in particular need to have the proper grading and drainage while still allowing for a flat playing surface. It can become very dangerous to the players if there are any cracks or dips on the surface. Most municipal properties and locations are high traffic areas for pedestrians both walking and driving. City halls, government buildings, and courthouses need to maintain their parking lots and sidewalks throughout the year. These surfaces get a lot of use and if the paving is done incorrectly, it will lead to uneven surfaces and cracks.



When looking for asphalt paving in Ocean County, NJ, Stanley Paving can be trusted name. They can also resurface or seal coat any of the drive ways, parking lots, secondary streets, side walks, or playing surfaces of any municipal property. Stanley Paving has the years of experience needed to do the job right the first time and ensures many years of a safe surface for pedestrians.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.