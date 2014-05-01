Stanley Paving Now Offering Pavement Resurfacing Services in Cinnaminson This May

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- With the freezing temperatures this past winter, the rainfall in April, and the amount of traffic on the freezing, wet roads, many asphalt surfaces in the area have experienced wear, cracks, and large potholes. The poor conditions of the surfaces provide a hazardous drive that can result in accidents, flat tires, and other problems to the vehicle. In order to provide safe roadways, Stanley Paving is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for pavement resurfacing this May.



The professionals have the experience necessary, and the quality equipment needed to ensure the job is completed accurately and within the desired time frame. Stanley Paving will provide an initial consultation to their clients, walking through the process and drafting a proposal based on the size and scope of the project. Whether a parking lot, driveway, or private residential road that needs asphalt paving in Cinnaminson, clients will see the attention to detail and diligence the pavers have in their projects. Resurfacing requires patching up affected areas of the pavement, providing a new overlay of asphalt. They utilize the SealMaster as their preferred product, granting personalized service and affordable rates.



The premier New Jersey paving company also provides sealcoating for the convenience of their clientele. Sealcoating provides a smooth surface to seal the cracks and wear to the pavement. A proper sealcoating project will protect the area from harsh weather conditions, ensuring the oxidation from moisture and cold weather doesn’t cause erosion to the pavement again. Resurfacing and sealcoating will both lower maintenance costs and extend the life of the asphalt. The contractors employed by Stanley Paving will exceed expectations with their services, allowing clients to feel completely comfortable with their roads and the drivers that utilize them. Contact the company today for an on-site consultation.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years, they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more, visit http://stanleypaving.com.