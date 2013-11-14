Stanley Paving Now Offering Residential Snow Removal Services

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Stanley Paving is pleased to announce they are now offering snow removal services for the upcoming 2013-2014 winter season. The first snowstorm will be here soon and Stanley Paving is prepared with plenty of snowplows and salt trucks.



Stanley Paving offers snow removal services on both a contractual and call when needed basis. This can be very convenient to have a company to call when it snows to quickly and effectively remove all snow from a residential driveway or sidewalk. Shoveling a driveway can be very time consuming and difficult without all the proper equipment. Stanley Paving can give customers an accurate estimate so there are no surprises when the first snow arrives.



Stanley Paving is available for all snow plow needs, no matter how small or large the area. They also offer snow removal services for commercial and municipal surfaces, such as parking lots, sidewalks, and roads. They also have the equipment needed to haul and remove all plowed snow from parking lots or driveways. When there is a heavy snow, the plowed snow can pile up and become a problem for some businesses. Stanley Paving will plow the snow and haul it away to leave the parking lot clean and free from all snow.



Stanley Paving is a leading company for all paving needs in lower Bucks County and central New Jersey. They offer asphalt paving, seal coating, and black top repair for all residential, commercial, and municipal areas. Snow removal services allow Stanley Paving to service customers 12 months out of the year. They offer coupons throughout the year, so check the website often. The larger the job, the bigger the discount. Contact Stanley Paving today for an estimate on snow removal and be prepared when the first snowstorm of the season arrives.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.