Stanley Paving Now Offering Snow Hauling Services for Commercial Businesses in Burlington County This Winter

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- As winter storm Hercules has hit the Northeast, the Delaware Valley has experienced the highest amount of snowfall this winter season. With New Jersey already having been hit with multiple snow storms, many companies try to alleviate the snow as quickly as possible so they can open for business. When Burlington County faces a buildup of snow, Stanley Paving, one of the elite pavement companies in NJ, is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for hauling snow away from commercial businesses this winter.



With advanced machinery and modern equipment, the professionals are able to haul any amount of snow to an off-site location, leaving the parking lot or apartment complex clear of snow and debris, while safe for the operation of vehicles. Stanley Paving will charge a flat rate, or price the job based on the accumulation of snow—by inches.



The weather works in mysterious ways, so the skilled professionals will work around the clock to ensure their customers are completely satisfied, regardless of when the snow begins to fall. For many businesses in Burlington County, it is vitally important to keep the business up and running. Stanley Paving ensures snow won’t get in the way of daily business, striving for complete customer satisfaction for each and every snow removal in Burlington County, NJ.



In addition to snow hauling, Stanley Paving will also perform snow removal and plowing services for residential, municipal and commercial clients. Whether it’s a driveway, sidewalk, walking ramp, or parking lot, the services provided by Stanley Paving will leave their customers at ease and clear of snow in a timely manner. For more information regarding their winter services, please call 866-WE-TOP-EM or visit their website today. Interested customers can call as needed, or set up a contractual agreement for each snowstorm that hits Burlington County.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years, they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work; Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://stanleypaving.com.