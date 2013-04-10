Stanley Paving Now Offering Tennis Court Paving Services

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Stanley Paving, a company that offers asphalt paving in Ocean County, NJ, is now offering Tennis Court paving services for new or old tennis courts. With the Philadelphia and New Jersey regions being hit hard with Hurricane Sandy and many storms this winter, public and private tennis courts are showing considerable damage from high winds and falling debris. As the weather is getting warmer and tennis season quickly approaching, it is important to make sure the tennis court surface is flat and even. Cracks or small dips can be very hazardous to players of all ages. Stanley Paving can resurface a tennis court and dramatically improve the playability of the court for years to come.



Research shows that public tennis courts should be resurfaced every three to five years, while private tennis courts should be resurfaced every seven to ten years. Resurfacing a cracked or peeling tennis court will increase the lifespan of the court.



The best and most cost-efficient way to maintain a tennis court is to take care of problems as they occur. If underlying problems are allowed to persist over time, this will only lead to an increased cost to rehabilitate the court. Every year, those cracks will grow wider and the dips will collect more water when it rains. Schedule an appointment today with Stanley Paving, as having a new and clean tennis court will increase property value at a private residence and will increase desirability at a club or community.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving, the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work, Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



