Stanley Paving Offering a Special of $25 off Any Sealcoating

Sealcoat is a liquid that acts as a protective barrier for the asphalt paving. It will not fill any cracks in the asphalt; so all cracks must be filled prior to applying the sealcoat. Sealcoat is an important step in protecting asphalt as it serves as a protective barrier from winter elements, heat from the sun, water, and constant wear and tear. When the asphalt is exposed to any of these elements, it will oxidize the asphalt and cause it to become more brittle and crack. Homeowners that live in a very cold or very warm climate will need to apply sealcoat more often to protect the asphalt on the driveway. It is a smart investment, as a simple application of sealcoat doubles the life of the asphalt paving.



Sealcoating a driveway or parking lot can also improve the aesthetics of the asphalt paving. It will freshen up the appearance by turning the color from a dull pale gray to a clean dark black. One simple application of sealcoat can improve the curbside appeal of a home and increase the value for the homeowner. The sealcoat can take 8-24 hours to dry depending on the weather conditions. If it is applied during a warm sunny day, then 8 hours could be sufficient, but 24 hours is a good rule of thumb. Make sure the driveway or parking lot will not need to be used during this time.



