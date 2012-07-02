Stanley Paving: Providing High-Quality Paving Services Since 1953

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Stanley Paving, one of the most renowned paving companies in Camden County, NJ is dedicated to helping their customers save money. Stanley Paving has served the Delaware Valley with a commitment to service and value, and they also provide the best-in-class paving services available in and around NJ and Burlington, NJ. They realize that potential customers want their paving experience to be convenient and efficient, and as a result the company provides any customer with the best paving services possible.



After hiring Stanley Paving, their pavers conduct a thorough inspection of the client’s property in order to become familiar with the conditions of the area so that the client is able to avoid any costly surprises. The equipment and experienced paving crew also provides excellent services to both commercial and industrial clients, and are even known as a renowned paving company in Monmouth County NJ who have adept and skilled professionals that use the most modern tools and equipment.



In need of seal coating? Stanley Paving is one of the best seal coating companies in Mercer County, NJ. Your asphalt can take a real beating over the years because of the harsh weather, but with seal coating you can provide your property with a nice smooth black surface that will not only protect it from the elements, but it will help prevent small cracks from growing bigger!



About Stanley Paving

Stanley Paving offers expert paving services that customers can count on. For 57 years, Stanley Paving has served customers with a commitment to service and value. The owner and operator is on site 99% of the time, and with three generations of pavers, Stanley Paving has the experience and expertise to get the job done right the first time. To learn more visit http://www.stanleypaving.com/.