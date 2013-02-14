Stanley Paving Reveals New Insight Into How Their Asphalt Paving Holds Up Well in Freezing Temperatures

Burlington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- For residents in the New Jersey areas who are debating on whether to get a concrete or asphalt driveway will now be able to see what advantages Stanley Paving has to offer, as they have revealed new insight as to how their asphalt will hold up well in colder climates. Being that there are not many options when it comes to driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks, it is great to know the benefits and how long the material will last before having it installed. Typically in colder climates, Stanley Paving encourages asphalt paving in the New Jersey area due to the cold winters.



The major benefit of blacktop and asphalt paving is that they are far less expensive to install than concrete. The asphalt paving company of Ocean County NJ knows that by using the proper installation techniques and starting with a strong solid base will create the foundation and strength that is needed for the driveway. Since concrete driveways are more porous, when it rains or snows the water will melt in the pores of the surface. When this happens, the concrete willfreeze, causing the concrete to expand and crack. With major winter storms that hit the east coast, home and commercial property owners need something that will withhold the snowstorms and heavy use of salt. Stanley Paving is proud to offer a product that owners know will be able to withstand any weather and is cost effective.



When having asphalt in Mercer County, NJ, installed, it is important to maintain the surface every year and fill in any cracks that may have been exposed. The great thing about asphalt surfaces is that by having it seal coated every few years will prolong the life of the driveway. This allows owners get the biggest bang for their buck. The contractors at Stanley Paving are looking to provide the most cost-efficient, long lasting, and perfect paving surface that makes sense to the environment that one lives in. For asphalt paving in Monmouth County, NJ, be sure to contact Stanley Paving today, as there are many benefits to asphalt paving.



About Stanley Paving

At Stanley Paving the contractors are experienced in all types of paving services, no matter what the scale of the project may be. For the past 57 years they have been able to provide commercial and residential property owners in the Delaware Valley region with the highest quality products. With a thorough diagnosis of the area that needs work, Stanley Paving can provide the most reasonable suggestions to ensure properties are protected. They are dedicated to providing unparalleled service in the paving industry that client’s value and trust.



To learn more visit http://www.stanleypaving.com