Stanley Tools Announces Free Tool Repairs at Stanley FatMax Roadshow in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Stanley Tools, a world-leading power tool company, has announced the Stanley FatMax Power Tools Roadshow, at the Builders Merchants Ruangsangthai Hardware Store in Buriram, Thailand. The event will take place from Monday, June 17 to Sunday June 23 from 9am to 5pm each day.



Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd., a family owned business that employs eleven fully trained and certified Power Tool repair specialists who also repair Franklin Electric, Grundfos, Hitachi, Honda, LuckyStar, Makita and Mitsubishi Water Pumps and Lawn Mowers. It is also the highest volume DeWALT Power Tools dealer in the Northeast of Thailand. From April 19 to April 26, the DeWALT Power Tools Tradesman Fair took place and over 200 units of new DeWALT Power Tools were sold following Buriram House Builders comparisons to leading brands such as AEG, Bosch, Hitachi, Maktec, Panasonic, and Ryobi Power Tools.



Following the successful event, Stanley approached Ruangsangthai with an offer of special Tool Roadshow Discount Pricing and free “tune-ups and “free minor repairs” for all Stanley power tools, including Stanley FatMax Cordless (Lithium Ion) or Stanley Corded Power Tools. The tools may be purchased in the UK, USA, Thailand or Australia, and be in warranty or out of warranty.



The repairs will be performed by technical staff employed by the certified repair department of Ruangsangthai. The power tool repairs are especially useful for house builders in Thailand, particularly those located in Buriram, Surin, or Maha Sarakham Province.



The Stanley Power Tools Roadshow, will enable the Thai Tradesmen or Buriram Expat D.I.Y to compare both corded and cordless AEG, Bosch, Hitachi, Maktec, Panasonic and Ryobi power tools at benches set up inside the Ruangsangthai store. They can also purchase tools with a written guarantee at discount prices. Ruangsangthai is an authorized repair service center for Bosch, Black & Decker, DeWALT, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, and Pigeon Power Tools. Contact the sales staff fluent in the Thai, Lao, and English languages.



About Stanley Power Tools

Stanley Power Tools is a manufacturer of premium DIY or value-priced pro tools in Thailand. It is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool manufacturer, employing over 40,000 associates globally and operating in over 175 countries. The company has its foundations in The Stanley Works, originally a bolt and door manufacturing company fromNew Britain,CT, founded in 1843. It merged with Black & Decker in 2010 to form Stanley Black & Decker.



Contact information:

Corporate Office

Stanley Black & Decker

1000 Stanley Drive

New Britain, CT 06053

Phone: (860) 225-5111



Media Contact:

Mr. Phichai Ruangsangthai

Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd.

Email: PublicRelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com

Address: 114 Moo 14 Buriram-Phuttaisong Highway 2074

City: Buriram

Province: Buriram

Postal Code 31000

Telephone Number (66) 44-666-484

Web Site: www.burirambuildersmerchants.com.