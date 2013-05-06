Stanley Tools Announces Free Tool Repairs at Upcoming Stanley FatMax Power Tools Expo in Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Stanley has announced it will provide free power tool repairs in Buriram, Thailand at the inaugural Stanley FatMax Power Tools Expo from May 3 to May 10.



Stanley Tools, a world-leading power tool company, has announced the first ever Stanley FatMax Power Tools Expo, at the Builders Merchants Hardware Store in Buriram, Thailand. The event will take place from Friday, May 3 to Friday May 10 from 9am to 5pm each day.



The store is Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd., a family owned business that will host the area where the repair sessions to take place. It is also the highest volume Stanley Power Tools dealer north of Bangkok, Thailand. From April 19 to April 26, the DeWALT Power Tools Expo took place and over 200 units of new DeWALT Power Tools were sold following consumer comparisons to leading brands such as Bosch, Hitachi, Makita, Maktec, and Pigeon Power Tools.



Following the successful event, Stanley approached Ruangsangthai with an offer of special Expo Discount Pricing and free “tune-ups and “free minor repairs” for all Stanley power tools, including Stanley FatMax Cordless (Lithium Ion) or FatMax Corded Power Tools. The tools may be purchased in the UK, USA, Thailand or Australia, and be in warranty or out of warranty.



The repairs will be performed by technical staff employed by Stanley and the repair department of Ruangsangthai. They are especially useful for home builders in Thailand, particularly those located in Buriram, Surin, or Maha Sarakham Province. Many of them are rice or sugar cane farmers who build houses in Isaan, Thailand, for small building contractors. Each construction worker is required to purchase their own tools.



The Stanley Power Tools Expo, therefore, will enable the Thai Tradesmen or Expat Tool Enthusiasts to compare both corded and cordless power tools at a bench set up inside the Ruangsangthai store. They can also purchase tools with a written guarantee at discount prices. Ruangsangthai is an authorized repair service center for Bosch, DeWALT, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, and Pigeon Power Tools. Contact the sales staff fluent in the Thai, Lao, and English languages.



About Stanley Power Tools

Stanley Power Tools is a provider of premium DIY or value-priced pro tools in Thailand. It is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool manufacturer and security company, employing over 40,000 associates globally and operating in over 175 countries. The company has its foundations in The Stanley Works, originally a bolt and door manufacturing company from New Britain, CT, founded in 1843. It merged with Black & Decker in 2010 to form Stanley Black & Decker.



