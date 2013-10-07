Stanley Tools Clearance Sale to Be Held in Buriram Thailand

New Britain, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Beginning October 10 at 9am until October 16 at 5pm in Buriram, Ruangsangthai Ltd. is hosting the official Stanley Power Tools and Stanley Hand Tools “old Model Clearance Sale” in Thailand. The event will be held at 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phutthaisong Road Highway 2074, Muang Buriram. It is organized by, Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store, the #1 Highest Volume single store location dealer of Power Tools in Isaan, Thailand.



The general public will have an opportunity to test Stanley Power Tools in a “hands on demonstration workbench” built inside Ruangsangthai. Potential tool buyers can compare Stanley Corded and Lithium Ion tools with AEG, Craftsman Tools, Delta, Festool, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter Cable, Rockwell, Ryobi, and Skil Power Tools including Compound Miter Saw, Impact Driver, Hammer Drill, Demolition Hammer, Impact Wrench, Tile Cutter, Angle Grinder, Reciprocating Saw, Impact Wrench, Table Saw, Rotary Saw, Jigsaw, Chop Saws and Planers.



This will be a great opportunity for tool enthusiasts and Thai Citizens who work in the Buriram house building industry. On hand will be factory trained experts to demonstrate the most popular Stanley Electric and Li-Ion Power Tools, sold and serviced by Ruangsangthai. With the introduction of the Stanley FatMax line of 18v Li-Ion Tools and new Fatmax corded Tools, Ruangsangthai is able to discount brand new, but discontinued Stanley models including limited products made in the USA and the Czech Republic. Discontinued model Stanley Hand Tools, including Stanley Carpenter Hammers and Powerlock Measuring Tape, made in the U.S.A. will be heavily discounted during this clearance sale.



Participants will have great deals with clearance Blow Out old model discount prices on all the tools and equipment in factory fresh packaging with all warranty and instructions in both Thai and English. Maps and directions to this Stanley Power Tools “Blow Out Clearance Sale” can be found at the Buriram Ruangsangthai Facebook Page or BuriramBuildersMerchants.com Web Site.



The D.I.Y. Buriram Expat community are greatly encouraged to attend the clearance sale as there shall be FREE minor servicing of any Stanley Power Tools during the show by the authorized ASC Service Staff of Ruangsangthai Repair Service Department. These Stanley Power Tools could have been purchased in Thailand, Australia, Europe, United States or Canada.



About Stanley Tools

Stanley Tools is a manufacturer of tools for the past 170 years. It is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool manufacturer, employing over 40,000 associates globally and operating in over 175 countries. The company has its foundations in The Stanley Works, originally a bolt and door manufacturing company fromNew Britain,CT, founded in 1843. It merged with Black & Decker in 2010 to form Stanley Black & Decker.



About Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

Buriram Ruangsangthai Hardware Store is the #1 Highest Volume single location retailer of Power Tools North of Bangkok, Thailand. The hardware store is located in 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phutthaisong Road Highway 2074, Muang Buriram, Buriram, Thailand 31000. This family owned business was established in 1970 in downtown Buriram by the Ruangsuksriwong family to sell water pumps, water tanks, power tools, hardware, house construction building materials and lawn mowers.



YouTube Video Link http://youtu.be/pEgKpWAwF2k



Media Relations Contact:

Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong

Prdepartment@burirambuildersmerchants.com

66 44 666 484

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com

Event Location:

Ruangsangthai Hardware Store

114 Moo 14 Highway 2074

Buriram, Buriram Province

Thailand 31000

(66) 44-666-484

Corporate Office

Stanley Black & Decker

1000 Stanley Drive

New Britain, CT 06053

Phone: (860) 225-5111