Stanley Tools Doubles Warranty on FatMax Tools in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Stanley Tools, a world-leading power tool company, has announced “Double the warranty period” during discount sales exclusively at the Stanley FatMax Power Tools Fair, at the Builders Merchants Ruangsangthai Hardware Store in Buriram, Thailand. The event will take place from Saturday, April 19 to Saturday April 26 from 8:30am to 5:30pm each day.



Jeff Hung -Tse Chen Vice President & President Asia Stanley Tools granted Ruangsangthai Hardware the exclusive “Double the Warranty period” promotion on all corded, cordless and hand tools sold during the Stanley FatMax Tool Fair only in Buriram, Thailand. Ruangsangthai, a family owned business that employs twelve fully trained and certified Power Tool repair specialists who have the genuine OEM parts to repair Stanley and DeWALT Tools in a 24 hour period. This service center team also repairs Bosch, Franklin Electric, Grundfos, Hitachi, Honda, LuckyStar, Makita and Mitsubishi Water Pumps and Lawn Mowers. It is also the highest volume DeWALT Power Tools dealer in the Northeast of Thailand. From April 18 through April 26, the DeWALT New Power Tool models launch will take place at Ruangsangthai including the 20V MAX Extreme brushless Li-Ion cordless drills. New models of innovative Stanley Hand Tools will be available for hands on demonstrations and at Tool Fair Discount prices exclusively at this high volume Hardware Store.



Mr. Pichai Ruangsuksriwong persuaded Stanley Tools Asia to offer Discount Pricing and free “tune-ups and “free minor repairs” for all Stanley power tools, including Stanley FatMax Cordless (Lithium Ion) or Stanley Corded Power Tools during the Buriram Tool Fair. The tools may be purchased in the UK, USA, Thailand or Australia, and be in warranty or out of warranty. Ruangsangthai Hardware is proud to sell and service Stanley hand tools and measuring devices manufactured in the United States as well as Thailand.



The repairs will be performed by technical staff employed by the certified repair department of Ruangsangthai. The power tool repairs are especially useful for house builders in Thailand, particularly those located in Buriram or Surin Province. Stanley power tools sold in Thailand are manufactured in China in a Stanley Black & Decker factory.



The Stanley Power Tools Fair will enable the Thai Tradesmen or Buriram Expats to compare AEG, Bosch, Hitachi, Maktec, Milwaukee, Panasonic, Porter-Cable, Ryobi and Auto Mac power tools at benches set up inside Ruangsangthai Hardware. Ruangsangthai is an authorized repair service center for Bosch, Black & Decker, DeWALT, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, and Auto Mac Tools. Contact the sales and repair staff fluent in the Thai, Lao, and English languages.



About Stanley Power Tools

Stanley Power Tools is a manufacturer of tools for the past 171 years. It is a part of Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest tool manufacturer, employing over 40,000 associates globally and operating in over 175 countries. The company has its foundations in The Stanley Works, originally a bolt and door manufacturing company from New Britain, CT, founded in 1843. It merged with Black & Decker in 2010 to form Stanley Black & Decker. Stanley Tape Measures are now manufactured in Thailand and the USA.



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Contact information

Corporate Office

Stanley Black & Decker

1000 Stanley Drive

New Britain, CT 06053

Phone: 860-225-5111



Media Contact:

Mr. Phichai Ruangsuksriwong

Ruangsangthai Hardware Ltd.

Email: PublicRelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com

Address: 114 Moo 14 Buriram - Phuttaisong Highway 2074

City: Buriram

Province: Buriram

Postal Code 31000

Telephone Number (66) 44-666-484

Web Site: http://www.burirambuildersmerchants.com.

Media Relations Contact

Mr. Phichai Ruangsuksriwong