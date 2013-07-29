Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update - New Study Released

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. (SIWL) is a medical device company. The company researches, designs, and manufactures orthopedic implants. Its products includes mets modular implant system, loan kit service, proximal femur system, distal femur system, total femur system, proximal tibia system, smiles knee system, coned hemi pelvis system, proximal humerus system, custom implants, orthopaedic oncology implants, complex primary and revision implants and extendible implants. SIWL provide services such as technologies and solutions, online design service, implant fixation, hydroxyapatite coated collars, JTS extendible technology, joint sparing implants, silver enhanced implants and ITAP. The company's product brand includes SMILES. It also offers implants for limb salvage, complex joint replacement, and prosthetic attachments. SIWL is headquartered in Elstree, Hertfordshire, the UK.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get This Report
