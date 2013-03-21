"Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. - Product Pipeline Analysis" Published

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. (Stanmore Implants) is a medical device company. It carries out research, design, and manufacture of orthopedic implants for surgeons and patients. The company offers implants for limb salvage, complex joint replacement, and prosthetic attachments. Its products include loan kit service, proximal femur system, distal femur system, total femur system, proximal tibia system, smiles knee system, coned hemi pelvis system, and proximal humerus system. The company's cusom implants include orthopaedic oncology implants, complex primary and revision implants, and extendible prostheses. It provides technologies and solutions such as online design service, implant fixation, hydroxyapatite coated collars, JTS extendible technology, joint sparing implants, silver enhanced implants, and ITAP. The company has its operations in the UK, and France. Stanmore Implants is headquartered in Elstree, Hertfordshire, the UK.
The company focuses on working closely with surgeons to achieve the most effective results.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
