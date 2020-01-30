Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia is estimated with an incidence rate ranging from 20 to 50 cases per 100,000 population per year.

2. The United States has the highest percentage of incident cases of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia.



Key benefits of the report

1. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia epidemiology and Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market.



"The male population is consistently associated with increased Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia incidence with male-to-female ratios of around 1.5."



Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia is a common and significant clinical problem in medical practice and treatment often includes antibiotics. It is associated with a high mortality rate with substantial cost and resource burden on health care systems. The introduction of penicillin for Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia immediately reduced this high mortality rate over the past several decades. The history of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia treatment is discernible with the development of resistance to each new class of anti-staphylococcal antimicrobial drugs, including the Penicillin, Sulfonamides, Tetracyclines, Glycopeptides, and others. MRSA is common in hospitals and is emerging in the communities.



First-generation Cephalosporins (Cefazolin, Cephalothin, and Cephalexin), Clindamycin, Lincomycin, and Erythromycin have important therapeutic roles in less severe infections, or patients with penicillin hypersensitivity, although cephalosporins are contraindicated. Most strains of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia are now resistant to penicillin.



?-lactam antibiotics are more effective than glycopeptides for treatment of MSSA, and the emergence of GISA (glycopeptide intermediate susceptibility S. aureus) threatens the role of glycopeptides in the treatment of MRSA bacteremia. Nosocomial strains of MRSA are must always be treated with a combination of two oral antimicrobials, Rifampicin and Fusidic acid.



New antibiotics like Linezolid and Quinupristin/Dalfopristin have beneficial anti-staphylococcal activity. By considering an increase in mortality and morbidity due to the S. aureus infection, high-quality trials comparing treatment strategies, antibiotics, and treatment durations are needed to optimize the management of this standard, severe infection. Antimicrobial therapy should be guided with the right drug at the right dose.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Ceftobiprole

2. NDV-3A

And many others



The key players in Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia market are:

1. Basilea Pharmaceutica

2. NovaDigm Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Market Overview at a Glance

3. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Disease Background and Overview

4. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Assumptions and Caveats

4.2. Seven Major Market Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Incident cases [2017–2030]

4.3. Antibiotic-resistant cases of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia [2017–2030]

4.4. Age-specific cases of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia [2017–2030]

4.5. Diagnosed and Treatable cases of Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia [2017–2030]

4.6. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Country-Wise Epidemiology

4.7. The United States

4.8. EU-5

4.9. Assumptions and Rationale

4.10. Germany

4.11. France

4.12. Italy

4.13. Spain

4.14. The United Kingdom

4.15. Japan

5. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Treatments and Medical Practices

6. Unmet needs

7. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Marketed Therapies

7.1. Oxacillin: Baxter

8. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Emerging Therapies

9. Key Cross Competition

9.1. Ceftobiprole: Basilea Pharmaceutica

9.2. NDV-3A: NovaDigm Therapeutics

10. Staphylococcus aureus Infection Market Size

11. 7MM Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Country-Wise Market Analysis

12. The United States Market Size

13. Germany Market Size

14. France Market Size

15. Italy Market Size

16. Spain Market Size

17. The UK Market Size

18. Japan Market Size

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia Report Methodology

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight



