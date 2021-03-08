New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global Staple Fiber Market by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Staple Fiber market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.



The Global Staple Fiber market is forecast to reach USD 233.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Staple Fibers can be described as fiber, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. The increasing use in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.



The competitive scenario segment of the report focuses on company overview, total revenue, market potential, market share, growth rate, global presence, estimated revenue, products and services offered, and business strategies adopted. Significant players operating in the global Staple Fiber market are evaluated by considering market share, growth rate, revenue share, and product markets. The report focuses on a detailed explanation of competition, market growth size, margins, market shares, revenue estimation, business strategies and opportunities, mergers and acquisitions, sales, industry insights, and key factors.



For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Staple Fiber Market on the basis of resin type, roof type, technology, substrate, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Woven

Non-woven



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyester

Cotton

Cellulosic

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Apparel

Construction

Automotive

Personal Care & Hygiene

Filtration

Home Furnishing

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Staple Fiber market held a market share of USD 178.59 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Woven segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2027. The increasing demand for thicker work clothes from the apparel sector, like, jeans, coveralls and, the applicability of this type of fiber in manufacturing such thick cloths due to its rigidity, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to Raw Material, the Polyester segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market share by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Polyester segment is attributed to the traits of the fibers made from this raw material like, the fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment….Continued



