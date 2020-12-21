New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Staple fibers can be described as fibers, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. They differ widely based on length. It is commonly used in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as making carpets for domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others. It is also used to manufacture apparel for jackets, overcoats, and protective clothing, and many others. In residential furnishings, these fibers have extensive applications ranging from curtain fabrics, furniture coverings, table and bed linen, wall and floor coverings, and pillows and pillow stuffing.



Market Drivers



The global staple fiber market is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.4% and reach USD 233.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Reports and Data. The construction industry holds the leading position in terms of consumption of the staple fiber. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%.



Regional Outlook



The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in the year 2019 and has scope for further growth during the forecast period. The highly developed automobile industry of the region has significantly helped the development of the staple fiber market. Moreover, the leading position of the garment industry is another reason for the growth of the regional staple fiber market.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Staple Fiber market are:



Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.



Market Segmentation by Product Type:



Woven



Non-woven



Market Segmentation by Application:



Apparel



Construction



Automotive



Personal Care & Hygiene



Filtration



Home Furnishing



Others



