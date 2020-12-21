New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- Staple fibers can be described as fibers, which can be twisted to manufacture yarn. They differ widely based on length. It is commonly used in manufacturing furniture and upholstery as well as making carpets for domestic purposes, and ropes for residential applications, among others. It is also used to manufacture apparel for jackets, overcoats, and protective clothing, and many others. In residential furnishings, these fibers have extensive applications ranging from curtain fabrics, furniture coverings, table and bed linen, wall and floor coverings, and pillows and pillow stuffing.



Market Drivers:



The global staple fiber marke t is forecast to grow at a rate of 3.4% and reach USD 233.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report published by Reports and Data. The construction industry holds the leading position in terms of consumption of the staple fiber. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. The high demand for staple fiber in the construction industry is expected to give a significant boost to the staple fiber market during the forecast period.



Key participants include:



Unitec Fibers, Nirmal Fibers Ltd., Shanghai Polytex Co. Ltd, Legs SP. Zo. O, Xinda Corp, Eijin Fronteir Co. Ltd., Advansa, Sateri International Co. Ltd. , Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber Co., Ltd., Celanese AG, Zedtex Australia Pty Ltd., and US Fibers.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Staple Fiber market according to Product Type, Raw Materials, Application, and Region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Woven

Non-woven



Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Polyester

Cotton

Cellulosic

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Apparel

Construction

Automotive

Personal Care & Hygiene

Filtration

Home Furnishing

Others



Regional Outlook:



The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in the year 2019 and has scope for further growth during the forecast period. The highly developed automobile industry of the region has significantly helped the development of the staple fiber market. Moreover, the leading position of the garment industry is another reason for the growth of the regional staple fiber market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Staple Fiber market held a market share of USD 178.59 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.



In context to Product Type, the Woven segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2027. The increasing demand for thicker work clothes from the apparel sector, like, jeans, coveralls and, the applicability of this type of fiber in manufacturing such thick cloths due to its rigidity, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.



In context to Raw Material, the Polyester segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 30.0% of the market share by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Polyester segment is attributed to the traits of the fibers made from this raw material like, the fiber possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment…Continued



