Star Citizen of Cry Engine 3 Is Coming Strongl

Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Wing Commander series, which run through the whole 90s, took the space game deeply into players’ heart. Movies and cartoons that be released with this game had also laid the status of this brand. Now, the creator of Wing Commander, Chris Roberts, is coming back with a new space simulated war game of Star Citizen!



Star Citizen is not a traditional online game, but it does have some characteristics of online games, the currency is Star Citizen Credits. It has an open sustainable world of multi-player online and an integrated economic system. Chris Roberts emphasizes that Star Citizen by no means is a low-budget game of 100,000 or 500,000 dollars; it’s a big game of cry engine 3 that costing millions of dollars. According to the news on igxe.com, the raise funds of Star Citizen have been reached 35 million dollars on December 23.



The Star Citizen is different from traditional online games because that you can play the game wars with other players online or you can also play with yourself offline. While the fight scene in the game fits for 60 to 100 people, you can truly experience the "big" when multiplayer online. Besides, you can use Star Citizen Credits online to get more comprehensive experience.



In the endless space of Star Citizen, the player can choose to be a privateer captain; while other players may become a bounty hunter; of course that a lot of players only want to transport goods; even some players are willing to roaming aimlessly in space. No matter what they want to do, they must have a spacecraft first. Based on powerful Cry Engine 3, the details of spacecraft are very impressive. Chris Roberts shows one spacecraft that composed of hundreds of independent part, every part of the ship has certain influence to its physical exercise effect. Besides, the powerful simulation results of destruction can truly reflect the impact to spacecraft from damage of different parts.



In Star Citizen, players can walk inside the spacecraft or even board other player’s spacecrafts. Chris Robert said that as long as you are rich enough, you can even have a giant battleship that capable of carrying other players, of course the game play of you controlling the spacecraft and other players controlling guns is out of question. In a word, as a space simulation game, Star Citizen can take players experiencing more complex space interactive elements.



Article source: http://www.igxe.com/news/company-news-49319.html



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