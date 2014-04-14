Star Gold Corp., Development Capital Group, Inc., Eagle Financial Services Inc. and Athersys Inc. from Pennystocksites.com on April 14th, 2014

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Pennystocksites.com a leading online financial newsletter source, Reports on the following Companies: Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ), Development Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPM), Eagle Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).



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Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ), Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal deposit properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities deposits. It owns rights to acquire a 100% interest in the Excalibur Project located in Mineral County; an option to acquire the Longstreet Property located in southeast of the Round Mountain Mine; and an option to earn a 100% interest in the Jet Project located between the Palmetto Mountains south of Silver Peak in Esmeralda County. The company was formerly known as Elan Development, Inc. and changed its name to Star Gold Corp. in 2008. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.



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Development Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPM), Development Capital Group, Inc. focuses on the development of commercial Websites and related software applications in the transportation, data analysis, and healthcare space. The company is developing Realty Valuator, a multi-platform application that supports real estate investors by sourcing available properties in the market, as well as provides tools to evaluate and capitalize on property investments. Development Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Margate, Florida.



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Eagle Financial Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI), Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Northwestern Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as various secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers credit, debit, and ATM cards; and merchant services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. In addition, it provides a range of personal and retirement plan services, including serving as agent for bill paying and custody of assets, as investment manager with full authority or advisor, as trustee or co-trustee for trusts, as trustee of life insurance trusts, as guardian or committee, as agent under a power of attorney, as executor or co-executor for estates, as custodian or investment advisor for individual retirement plans, and as trustee or trust advisor for corporate retirement plans. Further, the company offers investment services, which include tax-deferred annuities, IRAs and rollovers, mutual funds, retirement plans, college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed income investing, brokerage CDs, and full service or discount brokerage services; non-deposit investment products through a third party provider; and title insurance products. It operates approximately 11 full-service branches and a drive-through only facility; and 16 ATM locations in Clarke County, Frederick County, Loudoun County, and the city of Winchester. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.



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Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX), Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development in the field of regenerative medicine. The company’s lead platform product, MultiStem, an allogeneic stem cell product, which was evaluated in two completed Phase I clinical trials and is under two ongoing Phase II clinical trials for treating a range of diseases and various application in the field of clinical regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating inflammatory and immune disorders, neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions. The company is also involved in identifying and developing novel pharmaceuticals to treat obesity; related metabolic conditions, such as diabetes; and neurological indications, including schizophrenia. It has collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize MultiStem to treat inflammatory bowel disease; and RTI Biologics, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.



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