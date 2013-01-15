Star Limousine Brings Safe and Hassle Free Online Reservation

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Star Limousine now offers secure and hassle free online reservation option to book a limousine service in Vancouver. They ensure to provide every client a unique and one-of-a-kind experience as they have a long history of more than 30 years providing reliable, safe and professional service to corporate, consumer, and every kind of a clientele.



A company representative says, “Our stated customer service goal is to provide you with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for your travel requirements between Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria. Star Limousine Service is an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association.”



Travelers who are planning to visiting Vancouver for the first time needs to make sure they do their homework before arriving. There are many natural landscapes and places that one can go that make Vancouver such a special place. Vancouver limousine services from the company are luxury and safe albeit inexpensive.



Whistler limousine service from Star Limousine is the perfect option to view staggering locations in the city. The airport limousine services in Vancouver not only assure safety and timely arrival at the destination, but also ensure complete luxury. Experiencing Vancouver through a Vancouver limo will be a thrilling experience.



For over thirty years, Star Limousine has been providing quality service to both International and local corporate and private clientele. Each of their vehicles is chauffeured driven. Their vehicles are cleaned and detailed after every transfer in the maintenance facility.



They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to the transportation needs. Star Limousine continually assesses their chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback.



About Star Limousine

Star Limousine Service Ltd was established in 1980 and since then they have been a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. Star Limousine Service Ltd. operates a much diversified fleet of vehicles in Vancouver. They have been providing limo in WHISTLER, VANCOUVER, SEATTLE and VICTORIA for over thirty years.



For further information on their services visit http://www.starlimousine.com