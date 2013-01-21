Star Limousine Emerges as the Most Reliable Vancouver Limo Services Provider

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Star Limousine offers reliable limousine services in Vancouver to fit every budget and requirements. For luxury limo service in Vancouver client don't have to look further star limousine. They offer deluxe and in-style Vancouver limousine services to make their client relaxed, rested and ready upon disembarking to the destination.



For people traveling to Vancouver, Vancouver Limousine is the ideal choice for transportation. The high class Vancouver airport limousine service can be availed for transporting to and from different events or for visiting the attractions especially for first time visitors. The services offered with numerous advantages including of affordable prices, high-end services and utmost conveniences.



Tourists traveling to whistler can enjoy the comfort and luxury while they are taking an expedition or visiting any special occasion in style and fervor. The Vancouver limo service offers a range of luxurious cars including sedans, classics, stretch and limo buses from which user can choose their preferred vehicle as per their needs.



Limousine services in Vancouver impart professional & pleasure experience to the travelers. The Vancouver limo service providers also offer their cars for various occasions such as weddings, birthdays, corporate functions, proms and night outs. This means that all type of people can find the right solution and the ideal car for their type of occasion.



Whether a client wants to hire a car in terms of color, style, seating capacity as well as amenities and other facilities whistler limousine service provides all. Thus, from a wide variety of preferences, a client can pick out the best service for their event. For over thirty years, Star Limousine has been providing quality service to both international and local corporate and private clientele.



About Star Limousine

Star Limousine Service Ltd was established in 1980 and since then they have been a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. Star Limousine Service Ltd. operates a much diversified fleet of vehicles in Vancouver. They have been providing limo in WHISTLER, VANCOUVER, SEATTLE and VICTORIA for over thirty years.



For further information on their services visit http://www.starlimousine.com