Star Limousine Now Provides Services to Special Groups at Discounted Rates

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Star Limousine, a leading Whistler Limousine service provider now provides services to special groups (like senior citizens and children) at discounted rates. This company is the first player in this industry to come up with an offer like this. The motive (of the company), behind coming up with such an offer is to increase the customer base, along with meeting the corporate social responsibility obligations on the part of the company.



Star Limousine is the owner of the most advanced limo in Whistler i.e. Lincoln class of limousines. Apart from limos the company has many multipurpose vehicles in its fleet like luxury sedans, stretch limousines, SUVS, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve large as well as small groups. This Whistler limousine company also offers its customers comprehensive tour packages which include accommodation and provisions for various recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding etc. Also Star Limo Service has its own maintenance and parking facilities, wherein the vehicles are cleaned and parked after every transfer.



Star Limousine Service is a member of some of the leading associations of this industry like Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association which speaks scores abut the credibility and authenticity of this organization. The company rents out the vehicles to customers in order to meet their various and diverse needs. The renowned company specializes in providing customized services to individuals, some of which include Vancouver Wedding Limousine service and Vancouver Airport car service. Apart from providing these services Star Limo Service also provides a discount of up to 20% on Whistler pick-up tickets to its customers which results in huge savings for them (the customers).



Star Limousine Service Ltd was established in 1980 and has operated continuously since then. The company employs a team of qualified and experienced chauffeurs. For over thirty years, Star Limousine has been providing customized and quality services to both International and local corporate and private clientele. Since it's inception the company has won many prestigious awards and recognitions like Consumer Choice Award ( 2002, 2003, 2004, 2010 ) Vancouver Tourism Awards Oct 2003, Vancouver Tourism Awards Jul 2006 and Top Notch Transportation Ski Magazine Jan 2000 Issue to name a few. To learn more visit http://www.starlimousine.com/