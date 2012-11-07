Star Limousine Offers Discounted Whistler Lift Tickets to Customers

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Star Limousine Service, a premier service choice for ground transportation in Whistler, now offers considerable discount margins to its customers purchasing roundtrip to Whistler. Star Limousine is the only limousine company to offer these tickets at reduced rates, which has resulted in an increase in customer base for the company. Each of the vehicles is chauffeured by one of their professionally trained and experienced drivers. The vehicles are cleaned and detailed after every transfer in their maintenance facility and stationed in a secured parking lot adjacent to their premises.



Star Limo Service serves Vancouver, the Vancouver international airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria. The company is also a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. They maintain a large fleet of vehicles which includes luxury sedans, stretch limousines, SUVS, mini buses etc. These vehicles vary in their respective capacities (in terms of passengers that can be accommodated) thus making it possible for the company to serve large as well as small groups. Also Star Limo Service has its own maintenance and parking facilities, wherein the vehicles are cleaned and parked after every transfer. The company also provides Whistler transportation from Vancouver. The company also arranges accommodation and recreational activities for its customers.



Star Limousine Service is a member of some of the leading associations of this industry like Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association which speaks volumes abut the credibility and trustworthiness of the organization. The company rents out its vehicles in order to meet the specific requirements of individuals as well as corporate customers. The company also provides services to special groups like senior citizens and children at discounted rates thus establishing it as a socially responsible service provider.



About Star Limousine Service Ltd

Star Limousine Service Ltd was established in 1980 and has operated continuously since then. The company employs a team of qualified and experienced chauffeurs. For over thirty years, Star Limousine has been providing customized and quality service to both International and local corporate and private clientele. Over the years the company has won many prestigious awards like Consumer Choice Award ( 2002, 2003, 2004, 2010 ) Vancouver Tourism Awards Oct 2003, Vancouver Tourism Awards Jul 2006 and Top Notch Transportation Ski Magazine Jan 2000 Issue. Also the company provides services to special groups (like senior citizens and children) at discounted rates. The company has gained instant popularity by providing specialized and customized services like these at economical and discounted rates.



To learn more visit http://www.starlimousine.com