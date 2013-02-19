Star Limousine Offers Professional Whistler Limousine Services

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Star Limousine offers professional service and top of the line limousines for a luxurious chauffeured Vancouver limousine services. All their chauffeurs are experienced and groomed for smooth transportation and best hospitality. They provide wide range of Whistler limousine from standard to luxury cars. Most people choose Whistler limousine service as it offers elegant, stylish and safe transportation.



It can be hired for any occasion from airport transfers from YVR to Whistler or special occasions. One of the glaring benefits of being driven around by a chauffeur in a limo is the luxury and comfort that comes with it. A driver for Whistler limo services usually knows most of the city or area. For most out of town visitors, this is a big plus because they do not usually know their way around the city or area and might get lost.



Renting a Vancouver limousine service is a stylish and glamorous way to travel which is why limos are rented for such events as weddings, galas, proms, business, and much more. Limousine services provide international assignments as well as local limo requirements. People hire these vehicles usually to experience a sense of contentment. Stylish interiors and comfortable seats make Vancouver limousine service one of the best forms of travel. They are great for hosting bachelor parties, weddings and finalizing business deals.



Star Limousine Service is a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. They offer a wide range of luxury limousines for comfortable and classic traveling experience. They continually assess their chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback. They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to transportation needs.



Star Limousine's employees have been servicing Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria for over thirty years.



About Star Limousine

Star Limousine has been providing quality service to both International and local corporate and private clientele for over thirty years. They operate a much diversified fleet of vehicles in Vancouver. Each of their vehicles is chauffeured by professionally trained and experienced drivers.



For further information on their services please visit http://www.starlimousine.com



Contact Address - :

328 Industrial Avenue

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6A 2P3 Canada

604-685-7827 or 604-685-5600