Star Limousine Offers Well Equipped Limousine Transportation in Whistler

Star Limousine service has been providing exceptional limousine transportation in Whistler and throughout Vancouver. They cater to any and all occasions, including corporate transfers, weddings, proms, birthdays, bachelor/baccalaureate parties, anniversaries, airport transfers and more. With the ability to accommodate parties small to large one will definitely find the limo at Star Limousine that suits the event and style.



The limo services offer all kind of services which a client can think off. The best part about the service is that the chauffeur picks up the client from their home on time and drops them to their preferred end. Star limousine service provides large options at their fleet. Going in for limo rental has become very easy and can be done via online platform by registering with the site.



Limo rentals are available by city and all one has to do is provide details regarding when one want the limousine at their place. A Star limo suits just perfectly to any kind of occasion as there are a fleet of vehicles from which one could choose from. A limo is apt whether travelling in a large group or just traveling alone. And if someone has planned for a special celebration on the move, one could probably go in for a limousine that is attached with a bar and a refreshment corner too.



In fact a drive in a Star limousine on a special day with loved one would just make the day more memorable. Star Limousine Service is a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. They offer a wide range of luxury limousines for comfortable and classic traveling experience. They continually assess their chauffeurs for their reliability, driving skills and customer service via client feedback.



They maintain close contact with each of their chauffeurs during trips so that they can respond in a timely manner to any changes to transportation needs. Star Limousine's experienced chauffeurs will get client to their destination safely, and on-time. Star Limousine's employees have been servicing Vancouver, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria for over thirty years.



About Star Limousine

Star Limousine has been providing quality service to both International and local corporate and private clientele for over thirty years. They operate a much diversified fleet of vehicles in Vancouver. Each of their vehicles is chauffeured by professionally trained and experienced drivers.



For further information on their services please visit http://www.starlimousine.com .



Contact Address :

328 Industrial Avenue Vancouver

British Columbia V6A 2P3 Canada

604-685-7827 or 604-685-5600