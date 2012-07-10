Star Limousine Service Bags Gold Award in Customer's Choice for Its World Class Services in the Nation

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Star Limousine has been providing ground transportation in Vancouver, with complete dedicated professionalism. Another proof of their best services, they have been rated once again as the best service provider in Vancouver. They have won gold award. Star Limousine is dedicated to making customer's experience the very best by offering top level service.



Spokesperson of Star Limousine Service stated, “At Star Limousine Service, we feel that proper customer management is the key to our success. To this end, we rely on feedback and input from our customers and web site users. Our gold award in recently concluded customer survey has further boosted us to provide convenient and best in the business ground transportation in Vancouver. You can contact us in Vancouver for wedding limousine and for other events and we will offer you best deal for sure. We offer our services in different parts such as in Whistler transportation from Vancouver and elsewhere.”



Whether clients need chauffeured transportation for the airport, cruise ship terminals or a special occasion like in Vancouver a wedding limousine and other events, Star Limousine Service has a solution to meet your transportation requirements. One can enjoy vacation at the world famous Whistler with transportation from Vancouver of Star Limousine. They offer a private, chauffeured vehicle for comfortable and stress-free vacation at Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Resort. Their stated customer service goal is to provide with quality limousine service, professional chauffeurs, and a wide selection of vehicles for client's travel requirements between Vancouver, Whistler, and Victoria. Star Limousine offers an extensive selection of vehicles for ground transportation in Vancouver including luxury sedans, stretch limousines, SUVs, stretch SUVs, vans, mini buses, luxury limo buses.



Star Limousine Service has been providing ground transportation in Vancouver, the Vancouver International Airport, Whistler, Seattle and Victoria since 1980. Star Limousine Service is an active member of Tourism Vancouver, Tourism Whistler, and The National Limousine Association.



To know more visit www.starlimousine.com.